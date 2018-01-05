9. Dirty dancing

We love a good dance here at sofeminine, and we're really excited to hear that dance classes are becoming a very popular hen night idea.



You can either opt for the sexy and the seductive - pole dancing, burlesque dancing (well, she's going to be a married woman soon, she might as well have some fun!).



Or, you could choose something a little more....cheesy. Yes, we're talking about Glee dance classes. They're seriously fun, if you can handle the cringe, and perfect if your bride-to-be is a musical maniac.

