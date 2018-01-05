>
>
Hen night ideas: Top 10 treats for the bride to be
 Photo 11/11 
10. Get musical
In this article

10. Get musical


Speaking of loving musicals, another great hen night idea is a trip to a musical of your bride-to-be's choice.

We don't like to stereotype, of course, but a trip to see Legally Blonde can be a brilliant hen night out. But there are always tonnes of musicals going on - Lion King, Billy Elliot, Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages, we love them all.

If your bride-to-be isn't a cheese chaser, she might prefer a different kind of musical hen night - a group trip to a recording studio.

Yep, a lot of hen parties are doing it. Who cares if you're no Adele, it's the taking part that counts!
Sophie Herdman
09/10/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         