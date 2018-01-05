In this article





















10. Get musical

Speaking of loving musicals, another great hen night idea is a trip to a musical of your bride-to-be's choice.



We don't like to stereotype, of course, but a trip to see Legally Blonde can be a brilliant hen night out. But there are always tonnes of musicals going on - Lion King, Billy Elliot, Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages, we love them all.



If your bride-to-be isn't a cheese chaser, she might prefer a different kind of musical hen night - a group trip to a recording studio.



Yep, a lot of hen parties are doing it. Who cares if you're no Adele, it's the taking part that counts!



