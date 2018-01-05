In this article





















3. Head to a festival

A lot of cider, a lot more mud and a good dose of music - it can only be...a festival!



If your bride-to-be is a little bit trendy and not too precious about getting covered in mud, a festival can be a brilliant hen night - or weekend, should we say.



Glastonbury, Latitude, V Festival or one of the smaller (and maybe tamer!) festivals are excellent hen night ideas for the fun, laid back bride-to-be.



It's also an excellent bonding session for all of the hens. If you can't bond over tiny tents, pouring rain and over-flowing toilets, what can you bond over?





