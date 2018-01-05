Types of wedding ceremony | your wedding ceremony your way

In this article









Different types of wedding ceremony



The wedding ceremony is arguably the most important part of your big day and yet it's often the part we think the least about.



Marriage is on the increase in the UK, according to the Office of National Statistics, but the number of church and religious wedding ceremonies are actually decreasing.



Civil ceremonies on the other hand saw a 12% increase in popularity last year with those taking place in licensed premises out-performing traditional registry office ceremonies.



There are many types of wedding ceremony and yours should reflect who you are as a couple and what you believe in - and that doesn't have to be just about spiritualism.



A civil ceremony can be about celebrating love and marriage whether it takes place in a registry office or the great hall of a beautiful stately home.



And if you want to get married abroad or say your vows under the stars then you can even organise a marriage blessing.



We look at the different types of wedding ceremony you could go for.



