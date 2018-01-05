In this article









Traditional church wedding

A church wedding is still the dream for many brides-to-be but if this isn't your first marriage it can be tricky to find a church that will perform the whole ceremony.



Most will allow you a blessing instead though, so you still get that walking down the aisle moment, the hymns and a religious service.



If you want to have a church wedding the first port of call is the church where you'd like it to be held - usually this will be where you live.



Things to ask: What do I need to do prior to the ceremony?

What is the cost?

Can I personalise the ceremony at all?

Are there restrictions on music, confetti, flowers or photographers?

If I have the bells rung is there an additional cost? If you're having a C of E or C of W wedding then there's usually no need to contact your local registry office but if not then you'll also need to inform your council of your intention to wed.



You'll usually be expected to attend the reading of The Bans for three consecutive weeks before the ceremony at your local parish church. This allows any opponents to the wedding to come forward and voice their objections.



