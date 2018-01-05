>
The civil ceremony
The civil ceremony


Civil ceremonies follow the same restrictions as those in a registry office but instead of choosing to have your ceremony at there you can opt to have the ceremony conducted anywhere that has a marriage license.

The council will be able to provide you with a list of these and also a list of registrars who can attend to perform and record your marriage on the day.

You can also search for venues in your area - they may include zoos, stately homes, hotels and even football grounds!

In 1995 the law changed so that civil marriages could take place anywhere but they do have to be "indoors" or at least covered to have a licence so no gardens or beaches are allowed.

Civil ceremonies in your own choice of venue allow you to be more personal and even have wedding and reception in the same place which can be cost saving!

