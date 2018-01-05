>
Types of wedding ceremony | your wedding ceremony your way
The marriage blessing
The marriage blessing


If you really want a truly personal wedding ceremony and have your choice of venue regardless of license then you'll need to have a blessing. They're also ideal for inter-faith or inter-cultural weddings

A blessing is particularly appropriate if you want to wed outside,  in your garden, on a beach or even in a foreign country where the marriage restrictions prevent an "official" marriage taking place.

"Search out a professional celebrant who has the knowledge and skills to prepare and deliver an outstanding wedding ceremony that reflects your personalities, will delight you and your guests and create a memory that will last a lifetime." says wedding celebrant Colin Ward of Celebrantsinfrance.com (pictured).

A good wedding celebrant will help you build the ceremony just the way you want it. They'll get to know you and write a ceremony that celebrates your relationship as well as love and marriage in general.

You'll be free to write your own vows or use their suggestions, you can have your own music and readings - many will allow these to be religious if you like too - and even include symbolic ceremonies such as unity candles and ribbon cutting.

You'll also need to have a civil ceremony in a registry office to officially wed but this doesn't have to be on the same day.


