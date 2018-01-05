>
>

Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

 
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
In this article
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

The Wedding Anniversary is one of the most important dates on the calendar, end of.

The Anniversary Years tradition is a great way to celebrate your marital bliss year after year.

But seeing as the special stones are saved for those who have managed to stay hitched for over 25 years, we thought that it would be great to tell you what you can expect from the get go!

Originating from a medieval German tradition it has had a bit of a modern re-vamp and nowadays you can give your spouse a gift of a specific material from year one - and from paper to diamonds there is a lot to be said for sticking with your man!

So we have compiled all you need to know about the tradition along with a few helpful hints to enjoy your Anniversary Years with Traditional gift ideas every year.
Love & Sex Editor
24/03/2012
Tags Keeping love alive
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         