Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

The Anniversary Years tradition is a great way to celebrate your marital bliss year after year.



But seeing as the special stones are saved for those who have managed to stay hitched for over 25 years, we thought that it would be great to tell you what you can expect from the get go!



Originating from a medieval German tradition it has had a bit of a modern re-vamp and nowadays you can give your spouse a gift of a specific material from year one - and from paper to diamonds there is a lot to be said for sticking with your man!



So we have compiled all you need to know about the tradition along with a few helpful hints to enjoy your Anniversary Years with Traditional gift ideas every year.





