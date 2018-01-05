In this article



















Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

1st Wedding Anniversary | Paper What better way to celebrate your first year of married bliss than…paper. Hmm.



Seemingly the dull dud of the wedding gifts ‘Paper’ is the traditional gift of the first year and actually allows for many great gift ideas for your man.



We’re having visions of football season tickets, tickets to his favourite band or even presenting boarding passes to a secret flight if you're feeling fancy!



Even though a romantic getaway seems like the perfect present we also think that putting a little bit of personalised effort into a gift can go a long way without having to break the bank (although a wodge of cash could go down well with some).





Anniversary Years 2-4

2nd Anniversary: Cotton

3rd Anniversary: Leather

4th Anniversary: Fruit & Flowers

