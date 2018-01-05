>
>
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
  
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
In this article

Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts


5th Wedding Anniversary Year | Wood

Wood is the traditional fifth wedding anniversary gift, which understandably can be one where people become stuck.

Rack your brains no-more, follow the hints and tips that we have for you and you’ll see that the fires burn again.

For a romantic getaway, you could book a log cabin in the mountains and celebrate your anniversary away from the hustle bustle of the city.

Or if you're on a budget then maybe go for a picnic in the woods or whittle something romantic into a tree in your garden... see the ideas are endless.

Anniversary Years 6-9:
  • 6th Anniversary: Sugar
  • 7th Anniversary: Wool
  • 8th Anniversary: Salt
  • 9th Anniversary: Copper

© Stockbyte
Love & Sex Editor
24/03/2012
Tags Keeping love alive
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsOscars Red Carpet Pictures
The longest celebrity relationshipsChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         