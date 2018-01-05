Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

In this article



















5th Wedding Anniversary Year | Wood Wood is the traditional fifth wedding anniversary gift, which understandably can be one where people become stuck.



Rack your brains no-more, follow the hints and tips that we have for you and you’ll see that the fires burn again.



For a romantic getaway, you could book a log cabin in the mountains and celebrate your anniversary away from the hustle bustle of the city.



Or if you're on a budget then maybe go for a picnic in the woods or whittle something romantic into a tree in your garden... see the ideas are endless.



Anniversary Years 6-9:

6th Anniversary: Sugar

7th Anniversary: Wool

8th Anniversary: Salt

9th Anniversary: Copper

© Stockbyte

