In this article



















Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

10th Wedding Anniversary | Tin The tenth wedding anniversary can be a little tricky with ideas for ‘tin’ running a little thin...



However, as long as you stay well away from the most obvious of tinned goods, we're sure you can make sure your tenth anniversary goes down with a bang, even with this rather odd material.



Why not try luxury tinned food like organic Fois Gras from France or lovely pate served with gorgeous crusty bread and cornichon.



Ever thought that if he had to choose you’re not sure who would come out best-you or the car?



Well if this sounds familiar another unique gift would be a personalized number plate for his / her metallic other half.



We’d approve.



Anniversary Years 11-15:

11th Anniversary: Steel

12th Anniversary: Silk and fine linen

13th Anniversary: Lace

14th Anniversary: Ivory

The tenth wedding anniversary can be a little tricky with ideas for ‘tin’ running a little thin...However, as long as you stay well away from the most obvious of tinned goods, we're sure you can make sure your tenth anniversary goes down with a bang, even with this rather odd material.Why not try luxury tinned food like organic Fois Gras from France or lovely pate served with gorgeous crusty bread and cornichon.Ever thought that if he had to choose you’re not sure who would come out best-you or the car?Well if this sounds familiar another unique gift would be a personalized number plate for his / her metallic other half.We’d approve. © Stockbyte

