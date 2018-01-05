Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
15th Wedding Anniversary | Crystal
‘Crystal’ officially denotes fifteen years of marriage...
This is where things start to get interesting and with 15 years under your belt it's worth a bit of celebration!
If your man has a touch of the debonair go for a pair of smart crystal highball glasses so he can sip that malt with style.
Or go the whole hog and get in some expensive champagne
flutes - we think you'd deserve it.
Make it extra special and splash out on the champers to go in your new crystal collection too!
