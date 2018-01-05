>
>
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
  
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
In this article

Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts


20th Wedding Anniversary | China

With ‘China’ as the material for your 20th anniversary it’s a good job that we Brits love a good Chinese...

Why not prepare a candle lit dinner in the privacy of your home, which can be the perfect place for a little romantic interlude from an otherwise busy routine.

But if cooking is not you strong-point, or you feel like you see your kitchen a bit too often then head on out!

If you’re looking for a bit more than your local takeaway, then why not plan a trip for two to China!

A popular destination nowadays it would definitely be something to remember...

©Photodisc
Love & Sex Editor
24/03/2012
Tags Keeping love alive
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeHomemade Valentine's Day cards
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         