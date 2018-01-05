In this article



















Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

20th Wedding Anniversary | China With ‘China’ as the material for your 20th anniversary it’s a good job that we Brits



Why not prepare a candle lit dinner in the privacy of your home, which can be the perfect place for a little romantic interlude from an otherwise busy routine.



But if cooking is not you strong-point, or you feel like you see your kitchen a bit too often then head on out!



If you’re looking for a bit more than your local takeaway, then why not plan a trip for two to China!



A popular destination nowadays it would definitely be something to remember...





