>
>
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
  
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
In this article

Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts


25th Wedding Anniversary | Silver

The twenty-fifth anniversary is a big deal.

Managing to share a quarter of a century with the person that you love is something very special and therefore the gift needs to reflect this.

However buying for your husband can be a challenge and getting imaginative gifts for silver can be a bit tricky.

If you want to stay away from jewellery then stick with the old favourites like a silver pen, silver cufflinks and silver key rings or a lovely silver watch.

Twenty-fifth anniversaries are generally big events, so get your glad rags ready!


©Stockbyte
Love & Sex Editor
24/03/2012
Tags Keeping love alive
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         