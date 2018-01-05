Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
25th Wedding Anniversary | Silver
The twenty-fifth anniversary is a big deal.
Managing to share a quarter of a century with the person that you love
is something very special and therefore the gift needs to reflect this.
However buying for your husband can be a challenge and getting imaginative gifts for silver can be a bit tricky.
If you want to stay away from jewellery then stick with the old favourites like a silver pen, silver cufflinks and silver key rings or a lovely silver watch.
Twenty-fifth anniversaries are generally big events, so get your glad rags ready!
