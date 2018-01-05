Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

In this article



















30th Wedding Anniversary | Pearl Now if we were buying for ourselves 30 years would be brilliant!



As the customary gift for the 30th wedding anniversary is pearl this is your perfect excuse to try to give your husband that added bit of sophistication. However if you want to be a bit more adventurous than the trusty pair of pearl cufflinks then it gets a little bit more difficult.



We thought that a great idea would be something for you both to share...



Why not take your partner out to dinner at a chic restaurant that serves Oyster delicacies- after thirty years it might be good to spice it up a bit!



