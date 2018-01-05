>
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts
Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts


50th Wedding Anniversary | Gold

With so many people marrying later and later we're wondering if we'll ever be lucky enough to see this day!

The ultimate milestone with the ultimate gift, ‘Gold’ is the material of choice.

There are obvious choices when it comes to gold but then obvious isn’t always a bad thing. With different coloured golds on the market like white gold, rose gold or yellow gold, the traditional gold accessories can be given a modern twist.

Get him that gold watch that he’s been eyeing up, big watches also look amazing on a strapping wrist (even if after 50 years it isn't quite so strapping any longer) so there’s no reason not to. You could even get it engraved with the date of your wedding to make the gift exclusively from you.

A beautiful gift for a beautiful occasion!

Anniversary Years: 55 - 90

  • 55th Anniversary: Emerald
  • 60th Anniversary: Diamond
  • 65th Anniversary: Blue Saffire
  • 70th Anniversary: Platinum
  • 80th Anniversary: Oak
  • 90th Anniversary: Stone


