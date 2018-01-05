In this article



















Wedding Anniversary Years | Traditional Gifts

50th Wedding Anniversary | Gold With so many people marrying later and later we're wondering if we'll ever be lucky enough to see this day!



The ultimate milestone with the ultimate gift, ‘Gold’ is the material of choice.



There are obvious choices when it comes to gold but then obvious isn’t always a bad thing. With different coloured golds on the market like white gold, rose gold or yellow gold, the traditional gold



Get him that gold watch that he’s been eyeing up, big watches also look amazing on a strapping wrist (even if after 50 years it isn't quite so strapping any longer) so there’s no reason not to. You could even get it engraved with the date of your wedding to make the gift exclusively from you.



A beautiful gift for a beautiful occasion!



Anniversary Years: 55 - 90 55th Anniversary: Emerald

60th Anniversary: Diamond

65th Anniversary: Blue Saffire

70th Anniversary: Platinum

80th Anniversary: Oak

90th Anniversary: Stone



