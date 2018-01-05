In this article



















40th Wedding Anniversary | Ruby

40th Wedding Anniversary | Ruby This one will be SO easy for your other half. What girl doesn't want to wear rubies at some point in her life? And if it's not jewellery then surely ruby slippers are the next obvious choice?



For guys it's a bit more tricky. You could go down the cufflinks route (yawn) or you could find something a little more inventive.



Use ruby as a colour inspiration rather than a stone. A beautiful piece of art based on the colour red or a piece of clothing - perhaps a gorgeous tie?



Failing that you could click your heels together three times and take a once in the lifestyle trip to Oz! A tenuous link, we know, but what better excuse than your 40th wedding anniversary?





