Wedding blog

Wedding blog

Anna-Belle's wedding blog

Me and MM tied the knot in September 2011 in not one but three lovely ceremonies. Why? Because we wanted to get married in France but because we don't live there we had to get married here first.

That makes two, the third was a Buddhist ceremony - MM's mum is Buddhist - which also took place in Paris.

Our main event was a DIY wedding of epic proportions! Follow the progress of homemade bridesmaid dresses, do-it-yourself invitations and customised table centrepieces.

If you're getting married and want to do a lot of it yourself, have a read and see what you're letting yourself in for.

The weddings

Three weddings

Well it's finally done, I'm a married woman! The proud owner of a new last name and a beautiful white gold band on my left-hand ring finger.

It was stressful getting to this point but I feel totally blissed out now it's over and I had the most amazing time... at all three of my weddings.

Read Three weddings

Wedding blog - week-by-week wedding planning

 Make your own wedding invites
4 months, 13 days to go
Wedding beauty preparation
4 months, 27 days to go
Registering for a marriage license
4 months, 27 days to go
How to lose weight for my wedding
4 months, 28 days to go
The real cost of a wedding
5 months, 20 days to go
Getting fit for my wedding
6 months, 2 days to go
Wedding fabric and bridal lace
6 months, 17 days to go
Wedding Photographer in Paris
6 months, 19 days to go
English engagement traditions
7 months, 7 days to go
Having my wedding dress handmade
7 months, 14 days to go

How to get married in France
7 months, 30 days to go
Choosing seasonal flowers for a wedding bouquet
3 months, 30 days to go

First dance lessons
2 months, 27 days to go
Making a wedding scrapbook
1 months, 22 days to go
Wedding drinks
38 days to go
The civil ceremony
16 days to go





