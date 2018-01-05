>
Wedding hitches: What to do if it all goes wrong...
How to cover tan marks

 

Obviously you want a golden glow on your big day, but what if you forget to wear your bandeau bikini in the sun and end up with razor strap marks which are going to look horrific with your strapless wedding dress? Or worse, your fake tan goes horribly wrong and with 24 hours to go, you're a distinctly unhealthy shade of orange?

Plan in advance...
If you want an even tan and peace of mind, get a salon spray tan. Have a test a month beforehand to check you're happy with the colour.

Last-minute solutions
> Strap marks? Apply fake tan very carefully to the white bits, or use a cover stick like Covermark (take your dress off first!).

> Tango streaks? Have a very hot shower and exfoliate using a proper glove. Try rubbing lemon juice over the marks as well. If you still look Tangoed, get hold of some fake tan removal wipes (St Tropez and ModelCo do them).




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
22/04/2009
