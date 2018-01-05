What to do with a wedding guest who gets out of hand? The champagne's flowing, everyone's excited about your big day and having fun with family and friends they haven't seen in ages....which means things can easily get out of hand. If your guests go too far they could end up embarrassing themselves - and you could end up having to edit impromptu stripteases, arguments, exchanges of insults and even fights out of your wedding video. If the atmosphere turns sour, how do you save the situation?



Plan in advance...

You can't control everyone, but you probably know which of your guests are most likely to get out of hand. Put any known troublemakers, heavy drinkers or party animals on separate tables if you can, and ask a couple of trusted friends to keep an eye out in case of trouble. And don't tempt fate by sitting people who don't (or won't) get on at the same table.



Last-minute solutions

If things start to degenerate after one too many glasses of champers, ask the DJ to turn the music up while you get a brother or friend to remind your unruly guests in no uncertain terms that a wedding is neither the time or the place! Another way of diverting attention from an embarrassing situation is to announce the first dance, cake, buffet, entertainment etc, while your trusty assistants sort the trouble-makers out.





