Wedding hitches: What to do if it all goes wrong...
Losing or forgetting the wedding rings

 

It made everyone laugh in

- Losing or forgetting the wedding rings
Four Weddings and a Funeral, but in real life, misplacing the rings isn't quite so funny.  

Plan in advance
To make absolutely sure you won't have a last-minute panic, entrust the rings to the best man or your mum, or put them in a box by the door so you don't forget them. 

Last-minute solution...
If the worst happens, beg, borrow or steal rings from friends or family to wear until the ceremony is over, or until yours turn up!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
22/04/2009
