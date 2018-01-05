Wedding shoe ache Your heartbreakingly beautiful designer heels may soon turn into heartbreakingly painful instruments of torture after a couple of hours of meeting, greeting and dancing.



Plan in advance...

> A week before the big day, start breaking your shoes in: train yourself to walk in them for 20 minutes a day around the house.



> Slip Scholl Party Feet gel cushions (from £3.99) or insoles into your shoes to stop them rubbing and cushion your feet.



> Slip a pair of comfy flats into your emergency bag, along with blister plasters and shoe stretch spray if your shoes are made of leather (it softens them).



Last-minute solutions

> Work the barefoot 'gypsy bride' look and kick off your heels so you can dance uninhibited! Remember to slip them on again for the photos.





