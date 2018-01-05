>
Wedding hitches: What to do if it all goes wrong...
Wedding shoe ache

 

- Wedding shoe ache
Your heartbreakingly beautiful designer heels may soon turn into heartbreakingly painful instruments of torture after a couple of hours of meeting, greeting and dancing.

Plan in advance...
> A week before the big day, start breaking your shoes in: train yourself to walk in them for 20 minutes a day around the house. 

> Slip Scholl Party Feet gel cushions (from £3.99) or insoles into your shoes to stop them rubbing and cushion your feet.  

> Slip a pair of comfy flats into your emergency bag, along with blister plasters and shoe stretch spray if your shoes are made of leather (it softens them).  

Last-minute solutions
> Work the barefoot 'gypsy bride' look and kick off your heels so you can dance uninhibited! Remember to slip them on again for the photos. 




  
  
