Torn wedding dress One false move on the dancefloor is all it takes...



Plan in advance...

> There's nothing that can't be fixed. Pop a mini sewing kit into your emergency bag. Nip off quietly and ask a nimble-fingered friend to put her Girl Guide skills to good use: a few stitches here and there and no-one will know any different!



Last-minute solutions...

> Send a friend on a mission to find paperclips, a stapler and some double-sided sticky tape, and repair the damage as best you can. This may be mission impossible in a medieval castle...



> If you've nothing to repair the damage with, cover the tear with a veil, stole or wrap.





