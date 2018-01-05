- Torn wedding dress

>
Wedding hitches: What to do if it all goes wrong...
One false move on the dancefloor is all it takes...

Plan in advance...
> There's nothing that can't be fixed. Pop a mini sewing kit into your emergency bag. Nip off quietly and ask a nimble-fingered friend to put her Girl Guide skills to good use: a few stitches here and there and no-one will know any different!  

Last-minute solutions...
>  Send a friend on a mission to find paperclips, a stapler and some double-sided sticky tape, and repair the damage as best you can. This may be mission impossible in a medieval castle... 

> If you've nothing to repair the damage with, cover the tear with a veil, stole or wrap. 




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
22/04/2009
