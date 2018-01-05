Power cut at a wedding Your reception is suddenly plunged into blackness and you're out of power. A candelit ceremony could be dead romantic, but if you're about to sit down to eat or the DJ is in full swing it can put a damper on things, to say the least...



Last-minute solutions

> Before the big day, if you're not certain of the venue's capacity to handle your bad-boy sound system, check with the manager or organiser and ask if there's a back-up generator (and if not, can they install one!).



> Just in case, bring a bag of candles and holders so that you can have a romantic atmosphere, at least, if there's a blackout.



> You'll laugh about it in years to come, but on the day you'll just have to grit your teeth, make the best of it and improvise. Or hope to God there’s an electrician among your guests who can either fix the problem or hook a car battery up to your sound system with a transformer.





