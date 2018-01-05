>
>
Wedding hitches: What to do if it all goes wrong...
Article in images

Power cut at a wedding

   

- Power cut at a wedding
Your reception is suddenly plunged into blackness and you're out of power. A candelit ceremony could be dead romantic, but if you're about to sit down to eat or the DJ is in full swing it can put a damper on things, to say the least... 

Last-minute solutions
> Before the big day, if you're not certain of the venue's capacity to handle your bad-boy sound system, check with the manager or organiser and ask if there's a back-up generator (and if not, can they install one!). 

> Just in case, bring a bag of candles and holders so that you can have a romantic atmosphere, at least, if there's a blackout.

Last-minute solutions
> You'll laugh about it in years to come, but on the day you'll just have to grit your teeth, make the best of it and improvise. Or hope to God there’s an electrician among your guests who can either fix the problem or hook a car battery up to your sound system with a transformer. 




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
22/04/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         