Wedding hitches: What to do if it all goes wrong...

Rain on your wedding day If you've been dreaming of a balmy summer wedding and the forecast is dire, don't let rain ruin your big day.



Plan in advance...

> If you're getting married in August logic says it should be hot...but you never know. Plan to eat or drink outside, but have some form of shelter like a marquee or gazebos on hand just in case.



> Whatever the season, check the forecast 12 days before your big day: if it's looking uncertain, invest in (or source) a dozen big brollies to put at your guests' disposal and an extra large one to keep your dress dry in case of a downpour. White wellies and a waterproof veil may bring a touch of humor to the proceedings...



Lasl-minute solutions...

> Have your photos taken inside, against a nice background (flower-laden tables and all your guests). Or you could always opt for an original photoshoot with umbrellas, Singin' in the Rain style.



> Keep outside moments to a mimimum (church exit, arrival at the venue, etc) and ask the bridal party and stewards to usher everyone inside ASAP.





