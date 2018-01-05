>
Wedding hitches: What to do if it all goes wrong...
Rain on your wedding day

 

If you've been dreaming of a balmy summer wedding and the forecast is dire, don't let rain ruin your big day.

Rain on your wedding day


Plan in advance...
> If you're getting married in August logic says it should be hot...but you never know. Plan to eat or drink outside, but have some form of shelter like a marquee or gazebos on hand just in case.

> Whatever the season, check the forecast 12 days before your big day: if it's looking uncertain, invest in (or source) a dozen big brollies to put at your guests' disposal and an extra large one to keep your dress dry in case of a downpour. White wellies and a waterproof veil may bring a touch of humor to the proceedings...

Lasl-minute solutions...
> Have your photos taken inside, against a nice background (flower-laden tables and all your guests). Or you could always opt for an original photoshoot with umbrellas, Singin' in the Rain style.

> Keep outside moments to a mimimum (church exit, arrival at the venue, etc) and ask the bridal party and stewards to usher everyone inside ASAP.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
22/04/2009
