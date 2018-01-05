Wedding night stories: the first night as a married couple

Your stories
After many months of preparation, stress and an emotionally-charged day, it's time to spend your first night together as a married couple!
You've imagined hours of sensual lovemaking and sexual euphoria with your husband but anything can happen, both good and bad.
soFeminine members share their first night stories with us and tell us what made their wedding night so memorable...
Also in our Wedding section:
> Quiz: What's your style of honeymoon?
> How will you handle your wedding day?
> Wedding hitches; What to do if it all goes wrong