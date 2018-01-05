In this article















Misbehaving guests on first wedding night

Nina, 26, estate agent, Birmingham

We got married up in the Lakes and decided to spend our first night as a married couple in a sleeping bag under the stars. How romantic, we thought but oh how wrong we were! We were attacked all night by a huge swarm of gnats!



Stacey, 37, purchase manager, Leeds

We left the venue around midnight so we could make the most of our first night together. We'd only just arrived at the hotel when my phone rang: it was Mike's brother Phil. It turned out that Mike had accidentally left with the wrong jacket, and Phil's house keys were in it. He told us he'd come by and pick them up within half an hour.



It was quarter to three when Phil finally got there. We'd been too nervous to get undressed for fear of him turning up at an awkward moment. He'd decided to head to a nightclub and had completely forgotten about us!

