Real-life stories: wedding night memories
  
The first night: making love as a married couple for the first time
The first night: making love as a married couple for the first time


Julia, 2, computer graphics designer, Ipswich
Martin and I had been together for 10 years when we got married so we knew each other pretty well by then, including in the bedroom department! But to mark the occasion, we decided not to sleep together during the two weeks leading up to the big day. He stayed at home while I stayed at my sister's. We only communicated by phone or email to sort out last minute things for the wedding.

On our wedding day, we saw each other at the alter for the first time in two weeks and we were very emotional. Then, at night time, the real celebrations got started! Being apart had really increased our desire for one another!

Amanda, 28, researcher, Coventry
I wanted our first night to be unforgettable and I also wanted to prove that your sex life needn't go downhill once you get married! So I bought some sex toys and checked out a few unusual positions on the internet. Will still remembers it well and he now feels obliged to come up with fresh ideas from time to time!
25/01/2010
