Surprises on honeymoon

Maria, 26, shop assistant, Aberdeen

We'd reserved a room in a hotel where a conference had been taking place among Japanese businessmen. Much to our surprise, we discovered a naked woman lying on the bed when we entered our room!



We learnt later on that it was a misunderstanding with the room numbers. Apparently, it's tradition amongst some businessmen to offer the services of a call girl to a salesman in order to make contract negotiations run more smoothly.



Jessica, 30, archivist, Oxford

We had to take a flight really early the day after our wedding for going away on our honeymoon so we reserved a cheap hotel next to the airport. While we were making love, we heard an extraordinary noise, like an engine rumbling. No, it wasn't a plane, it was our neighbour snoring. The walls were so thin, it felt like we were in the same room. It totally spoiled the mood.

Patricia, 30, job-seeker, York

Peter had always teased me about liking big-chested blondes (I'm a skinny brunette)! For our first night as a married couple, I came out of the bathroom with a peroxide blonde wig and an extremely well-padded bra...you should have seen his face! In the end, he quickly whipped off the wig and lingerie to focus on the essential: the real me!