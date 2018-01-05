>
Real-life stories: wedding night memories
  
Hotel rooms and wedding night
Hotel rooms and wedding night


Anna, 35, diplomat, London
We organised our reception in a big, fancy hotel and reserved the bridal suite. At the end of the evening, the best man asked us if he could come take a peek at the room. Also tagging along was a friend of his and the friend's wife.

Upon discovering the champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries in our room, they settled down and decided to put the world to rights until 2 o'clock in the morning!

The sound of their voices finally sent me to sleep but I was furious that they could be so tactless. In the morning, I ended up having a row with my husband over it. Not a great start to our married life!

Corinne, 31, teacher, Blackpool
Our finances were a bit stretched so we reserved a basic room in a quaint hotel. At the reception, just as our keys were handed over to us, a couple of American tourists spotted my white dress and offered to upgrade us to their suite, complete with breakfast and room service!
