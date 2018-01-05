In this article















Food poisoning and accident on wedding night

Paula, 25, human resources consultant, Rhyl

It's not obvious how to spice things up when you already know each other so well. But for this special night, I planned to impress him with a striptease. I even took lessons! But one thing I hadn't counted on happening was my heel getting caught up in the curtain hem in the hotel room! The curtain rail came down on my head...not a sexy look!



Emma, 29, receptionist, Grimsby

While John and I were getting ready for our long night of passion (lingerie, stockings, candles, massage oil, etc), I was overcome with waves of nausea and terrible stomach pains. Then the same happened to John. The victims of food poisoning, we spent the entire night running to and from the bathroom, like most of wedding guests!







