>
>
Real-life stories: wedding night memories
  
Food poisoning and accident on wedding night
In this article

Food poisoning and accident on wedding night


Paula, 25, human resources consultant, Rhyl
It's not obvious how to spice things up when you already know each other so well. But for this special night, I planned to impress him with a striptease. I even took lessons! But one thing I hadn't counted on happening was my heel getting caught up in the curtain hem in the hotel room! The curtain rail came down on my head...not a sexy look!

Emma, 29, receptionist, Grimsby
While John and I were getting ready for our long night of passion (lingerie, stockings, candles, massage oil, etc), I was overcome with waves of nausea and terrible stomach pains. Then the same happened to John. The victims of food poisoning, we spent the entire night running to and from the bathroom, like most of wedding guests!
Love & Sex Editor
25/01/2010
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Stars who married the same person twice ...
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         