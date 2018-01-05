>
>
Real-life stories: wedding night memories
  
Disasters on wedding night
In this article

Disasters on wedding night


Rebecca, 31, journalist, Gloucester
For our wedding night, we reserved a suite in the best hotel in the area. When we arrived, we turned on the TV to see the news (an obligation of my job!) and were shocked to discover that Michael Jackson's life was hanging in the balance. We ended up spending most of the evening flicking from one channel to the next to keep up with the situation. Not very sexy!

Belinda, 36, lawyer, Liverpool
I'm of Turkish origin so I organised a big party in Istanbul. Exhausted by the celebrations, Frank and I headed to our hotel room to enjoy each other's company in private for the first time all day. We'd only just got into bed when the walls started to move and objects fell off the table...earthquake! We had to evacuate the premises straightaway so there we were stood in the street with the other guests...in our underwear! I was more scared than embarrassed though.
Love & Sex Editor
25/01/2010
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         