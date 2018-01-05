In this article















Disasters on wedding night

Rebecca, 31, journalist, Gloucester

For our wedding night, we reserved a suite in the best hotel in the area. When we arrived, we turned on the TV to see the news (an obligation of my job!) and were shocked to discover that Michael Jackson's life was hanging in the balance. We ended up spending most of the evening flicking from one channel to the next to keep up with the situation. Not very sexy!



Belinda, 36, lawyer, Liverpool

I'm of Turkish origin so I organised a big party in Istanbul. Exhausted by the celebrations, Frank and I headed to our hotel room to enjoy each other's company in private for the first time all day. We'd only just got into bed when the walls started to move and objects fell off the table...earthquake! We had to evacuate the premises straightaway so there we were stood in the street with the other guests...in our underwear! I was more scared than embarrassed though.

