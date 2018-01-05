In this article















Religion and romance on wedding night

Becky, 24, student, London

Because of our Catholic upbringing, Edward and I had decided to remain virgins until we got married. We were both impatient and nervous about making love for the first time but when we finally made it to our hotel room, we couldn't wait to get into bed...to sleep! We were both so exhausted that we waited until the following day to consummate our marriage.



Hannah, 28, customer advisor, Norwich

Because of the economic crisis, we decided to spend the first night of our honeymoon at home. I'd left it in a bit of a state as I'd rushed out in the morning but when we got home that night, we discovered that not only had it all been tidied but the bed was covered in hundreds of rose petals and fabric had been draped from the ceiling to create a romantic look. My sisters and cousins had secretly organised it all!





