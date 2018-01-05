|
Alcohol detox | How to detox from alcohol
If you want to give your body an all over cleanse with an alcohol detox then we are here to help. Put down that glass of wine and read on...
Saying that you'll give up drinking is easier said than done; going for a swift one after work can often be too tempting to resist.
But Dr. Millie Lytle, a NYC-based ND with a Masters in Public Health, explains that going dry for a prolonged period will do wonders for your Health. She says: "Eliminating alcohol will detoxify the liver and colon, get rid of waste products, and provide an extra glow to the skin as a result of better nutrient load."
Not to mention the money you’ll save, and how much more productive you’ll be when your body isn’t spending all that time recovering.
Despite these benefits, alcohol detoxes often fail due to poor planning, succumbing to social pressure and unrealistic expectations but Anabel Maldonado has five top tips to keep you on track.
Read on to find out how to detox from alcohol - the easy way (sort of)...
