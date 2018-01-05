In this article











Alcohol detox | How to detox from alcohol





Warning: although you start out determined certain events will make you try and find loopholes. For example, you've finally landed a hot date with that guy you've been staring at for months, are you really going to go and be all awkward?



You have to be strong and push through these events, and it’s not going to be as bad as you think.



If anything, this is a chance to become more aware of how alcohol impacts your social personality, and an opportunity to build real inner confidence, not the fleeting, mojito-induced kind...



Once you’ve pushed through your fears, knowing you went on that date sober, weren’t actually that nervous and avoided the loose-lipped tangents alcohol often gives way to (such as too much information about your last So now you've decided to detox you need to work out just how long for. Dr Lytle says "a recommended time frame for an effective detox is anywhere from 21 days to 3 months"Warning: although you start out determined certain events will make you try and find loopholes. For example, you've finally landed a hot date with that guy you've been staring at for months, are you really going to go and be all awkward?You have to be strong and push through these events, and it’s not going to be as bad as you think.If anything, this is a chance to become more aware of how alcohol impacts your social personality, and an opportunity to build real inner confidence, not the fleeting, mojito-induced kind...Once you’ve pushed through your fears, knowing you went on that date sober, weren’t actually that nervous and avoided the loose-lipped tangents alcohol often gives way to (such as too much information about your last relationship ), you’ll feel pretty great!

