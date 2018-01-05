Alcohol detox | How to detox from alcohol

Cutting out alcohol is challenging enough, so don't put added pressure on yourself by also deciding to cut carbs, caffeine or stop smoking.

Self-restraint is a muscle, if you don’t rest it, it gives out!

Plus, you'll lose weight anyway - according to Dr Lytle: "A diet without alcohol is lower in sugar and easier on the pancreas, so blood sugar is regulated and you won’t get those violent cravings".

You’ll also loose those empty calories and fat from the booze itself, curb that late-night love affair with those cheeky chips and no-longer need those days of stuffing yourself senseless to try and cure that hangover.

Of course don’t overdo it, at the other end of the spectrum, a lot of damage be done with the "I’m not drinking so I should treat myself to another slice of that cake" philosophy...