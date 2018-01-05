Alcohol detox | How to detox from alcohol

After prolonged regular drinking, your tolerance to negative emotions, brain power, sleep pattern and mood swings can be all over the place.

This is due to your levels of serotonin; while you’re drinking it's highly active - which is why you feel relaxed, optimistic and happy, and as a result, it gets depleted the next day, which is why you get irritable, mildly depressed and have ‘fuzzy’ thoughts.

If you’re used to curing this cycle of ups and downs, or even taking the edge of everyday stress with a well-bodied red, your brain will be confused as to why you’re not giving it what it wants and try to convince you a drink is the only answer. But you can find other ways to unwind that don't involve the booze.

Go for a run or a swim, have some down-time in the tub, or meet a friend for tea and let the talk itself be the de-stressor.