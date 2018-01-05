In this article











Alcohol detox | How to detox from alcohol





You may want to stay in and watch telly so you’re not tempted to drink - particularly if your group of friends are moderate or heavy drinkers - but it’s important not to isolate yourself and associate alcohol abstinence with deprivation.



Make sure you go out. No, you’re not going to have the same high-octane fun you would have if you were drinking, but after the initial awkward feeling passes, you’d be surprised how often you will start to feel the ‘buzz’ anyway, because of the visual cues of bars and restaurants, chatter and music.



Plus you’ll feel pretty smug when you wake up refreshed the next day without that nightmare hangover.



These experiences are golden for once the Make sure you go out. No, you’re not going to have the same high-octane fun you would have if you were drinking, but after the initial awkward feeling passes, you’d be surprised how often you will start to feel the ‘buzz’ anyway, because of the visual cues of bars and restaurants, chatter and music.Plus you’ll feel pretty smug when you wake up refreshed the next day without that nightmare hangover.These experiences are golden for once the detox is over, as you realise you don’t have to drink every single time you go out, helping you to be more mindful. This is key for sticking with your detox . Alcohol’s greatest gift is that it facilitates social interaction, which feels good and boosts our self-esteem.You may want to stay in and watch telly so you’re not tempted to drink - particularly if your group of friends are moderate or heavy drinkers - but it’s important not to isolate yourself and associate alcohol abstinence with deprivation.

