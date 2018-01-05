>
>
Alcohol detox | How to detox from alcohol
 Photo 6/6 
Alcohol detox | How to detox from alcohol
In this article

Alcohol detox | How to detox from alcohol


Unfortunately we predict that your well-intentioned friends will try to knock you off your sobriety horse, which is why knowing what you’ll say about why you’re not drinking is essential.

The problem is that people often subconsciously feel that your sobriety is a judgment on them. If you sense this to be the case, make an effort to reassure them. You can say: “That cold beer sure looks refreshing. Have one for me.” 


Another reason booze-free stints fail is that you tire of going out and drinking coke or juice. 

Most bars and restaurants have their drinks menu on their websites, so do research ahead of time to see if they have any mocktails.

A virgin version of a classic cocktail is a great way to go. It's cheaper, healthier and probably tastes better anyway!

 
Health and Fitness Editor
05/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DaySexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         