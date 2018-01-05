In this article











Alcohol detox | How to detox from alcohol

Unfortunately we predict that your well-intentioned friends will try to knock you off your sobriety horse, which is why knowing what you’ll say about why you’re not drinking is essential.



The problem is that people often subconsciously feel that your sobriety is a judgment on them. If you sense this to be the case, make an effort to reassure them. You can say: “That cold beer sure looks refreshing. Have one for me.”



Another reason booze-free stints fail is that you tire of going out and drinking coke or juice.



Most bars and restaurants have their drinks menu on their websites, so do research ahead of time to see if they have any mocktails.



A virgin version of a classic cocktail is a great way to go. It's cheaper, healthier and probably tastes better anyway!



