>
>

Anti Gravity Yoga

 
Anti gravity yoga
In this article
Anti gravity yoga

Anti gravity yoga 

Yoga upside down suspended from a sling, dangling above the ground you say? Count us in.

This gravity-defying fitness craze has hit the UK straight from New York (of course) and it's really causing a stir.

Anti gravity yoga, otherwise known as 'aerial yoga', 'zero-gravity yoga' or 'yoga with wings' is basically where you use a sling suspended from the ceiling to combine traditional yoga exercises with an acrobatic workout.

Yes, it might look like a sex-swing, yes it might sound a little ridiculous but any class where you can finish by flying through the air to a track from Chicago whilst supposedly giving your body a hard time is something worth exploring.

So we went to Virgin Active's brand spanking new health club in 200 Aldersgate Street to test this baby out...find out how we got on!



06/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Anti Gravity Yoga
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayNaturally beautiful celebrities
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         