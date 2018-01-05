>
What is anti gravity yoga?
Anti-gravity yoga is a technique developed by Christian Harrison, the co-founder of Cirque du Soleil and claims to help your body get fit, fit, fit.

Through suspension techniques, acrobatics and yoga moves you can target specific areas of your body, move into positions that you never thought possible and generally work that core to a whole new level.

It's even got it's own celebrity following; Pink and Mariah Carey are big fans, even the Made in Chelsea crew gave it a bash.

Normally classes last for about 45/50 minutes, where you will work on the floor, as well as with the hammock.

Although this class is suitable for beginners, we recommend that you at least have a bit of a yoga background as things can get quite tricky at points and it takes some getting used to.



