What do you do?

Anti gravity yoga might just look like a load of fun and games but in actual fact these techniques can work you hard and benefit your overall health in a lot of different ways.

The typical class will incorporate positions to work your core, upper and lower body as well as moves to help you with your flexibility and encourage the extension of your spine without overstressing your joints or compressing your vertebrae.

Traditional moves such as the plank are achieved by having your feet rest in the hammock with your arms shoulder length apart touching the floor and supporting your body weight.

Other moves like the headstand are achieved by using the hammock like a harness by placing it just below the small of your back and bum to hold you in place as you get into position.

Having the hammock there not only enables you to do more positions but actually works you harder through the suspension.



