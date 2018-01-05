Where can I do it?

>
Anti Gravity Yoga
Unfortunately the opportunities for Anti-gravity yoga at the Virgin Active Gyms are quite limited, in fact they're limited to the 200 Aldersgate health club only.

You can find out more information on the 200 Aldersgate health club here, it is worth checking out.

However if you want to go to somewhere else it is growing in popularity quite quickly and there are classes popping up in independent and big name gyms nationwide.

Or, if you're more of a living room exerciser, then you can also buy your own Yoga Hammock and DVD from Yoga Matters.

We have to say that we'd recommend only the well-practised yogis doing this. This is quite an advanced form of exercise and so it's better to be safe in a class than sorry on your own.





