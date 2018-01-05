|
How to deal with depression without medication
|
|
In this article
How to deal with depression without medication
How to deal with depression without medicationIt is a common misconception that there is no cure for depression or that the only way out is through heavy medication. Seeing as 1 in 10 people suffer from depression in the UK - that's one of the highest rates in the world - we thought we'd find out what the options available.
In fact people suffering from depression can overcome it in a number of alternative ways - anti-depressants are not the only option!
Obviously if you think you have depression, your GP should always be the first point of call, but as well as prescription medication, there are other ways that are proven to help.
Caroline Carr, Life Coach and Hypnotherapist says dealing with depression can be very subjective and after going to your GP there are things you can do yourself to help without medication.
“It’s no good saying one hat fits all you have to look at this holistically. We still don’t fully understand it so it’s worth looking at depression with an open mind.”
We spoke to the experts and sufferers of depression alike to see what you can do to recover more quickly.
It might simple but little things like diet and exercise can be the boost that you need, so as well as seeing your GP, check out these natural ways how to deal with depression.
|
Health and Fitness Editor
17/04/2013
|
Article Plan How to deal with depression without medication ▼
|