>
>
How to deal with depression without medication
  
Diet
In this article

Diet


Simon Lawton-Smith said: “The link between diet and depression has not yet been conclusively proven, although some studies have suggested that foods that are rich in omega-3, particularly oily fish like salmon, mackerel and fresh (not tinned) tuna, can help relieve depressive symptoms.”

An improved diet can help to boost a person’s well-being, and help them to feel better about themselves on the whole.

Despite there being no conclusive evidence to suggest that there is a direct link between overcoming depression by changing your diet, when your body is healthy, your mind is much more likely to be healthy too!

Adding the right mineral and vitamins to your diet won't hurt anyone.
Health and Fitness Editor
17/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformStars who married the same person twice ...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         