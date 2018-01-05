Diet

Simon Lawton-Smith said: “The link between diet and depression has not yet been conclusively proven, although some studies have suggested that foods that are rich in omega-3, particularly oily fish like salmon, mackerel and fresh (not tinned) tuna, can help relieve depressive symptoms.”



An improved diet can help to boost a person’s well-being, and help them to feel better about themselves on the whole.



Despite there being no conclusive evidence to suggest that there is a direct link between overcoming depression by changing your diet, when your body is healthy, your mind is much more likely to be healthy too!



Adding the right mineral and vitamins to your diet won't hurt anyone.



