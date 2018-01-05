Cognitive behavioural therapy

Therapies such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) counselling and psychotherapy are also widely credited as successful ways to overcome depression. The most common way to access psychological therapy is via your GP, who can refer you to a counsellor or advisory service.



Mrs Woollard was surprised but relieved when she was diagnosed following numerous tests. She said: "I’d been not very well for a while and suffering flu-like symptoms. I was very tired, run down, and I’d been having tests for lots of things. I was very surprised [with the diagnosis], but it made a lot of sense."



Liz says talking to a counsellor really helps. "I have got a very good counsellor who I go and see about once every three weeks.” She said. “It’s good to have someone to talk to."



Jade also credits CBT with helping her to cope with depression. She said: "The therapy I had focused on the individual and the future, not dwelling on things. Seeing how you are and how you can make a future for yourself. Every day is hard."



"Every day I think about dying and every day you have to make yourself go on day-to-day ... It gives you strength and positivity when you can’t always find it within yourself. It’s important if anyone reads this who has suffered any sort of abuse, it’s important to think of yourself as a survivor not a victim because you need a positive way to boost yourself up."