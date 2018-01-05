In this article





















Self help books

Many people who suffer from depression find that reading self-help books aid them in overcoming their depression, often helping them to understand their symptoms and realise they are not alone in the condition.



Books such as Overcoming Depression by Professor Paul Gilbert, or An Introduction to Coping With Depression by Lee Brosan and Brenda Hogan, provide an accessible and relaxed way to read about the condition.



If you don't want to speak to your friends or other people about your condition reading self help books allows you to identify with the condition without making yourself vulnerable - and of course will make you realise that you aren't on your own.



