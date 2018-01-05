>
>
How to deal with depression without medication
 Photo 11/11 
Time to get moving
In this article

Time to get moving


As well as reading about depression, there are plenty of events to get involved with. Mental health charity Mind organise an annual Time to Get Moving event, which takes place every year in October in conjunction with World Mental health Day.

There are also lots of events in accordance to Depression Awareness Week this week, most notably the Friends In Need project. This is an online and offline project aiming to combat the feeling of isolation associated with depression.

Whilst there are different ways to tackle depression the effectiveness of each technique depends on the individual sufferer and their lifestyle. Reading self-help books may be useful for one person, whereas increasing the amount of exercise undertaken may be of more use to another.

But whichever technique you find the most helpful, your GP should be the first point of contact. From there you can start to take charge of your depression and make steps towards a more positive future.
Health and Fitness Editor
17/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         