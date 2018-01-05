In this article





















Time to get moving

As well as reading about depression, there are plenty of events to get involved with. Mental health charity Mind organise an annual Time to Get Moving event, which takes place every year in October in conjunction with World Mental health Day.



There are also lots of events in accordance to Depression Awareness Week this week, most notably the Friends In Need project. This is an online and offline project aiming to combat the feeling of isolation associated with depression.



Whilst there are different ways to tackle depression the effectiveness of each technique depends on the individual sufferer and their lifestyle. Reading self-help books may be useful for one person, whereas increasing the amount of exercise undertaken may be of more use to another.



But whichever technique you find the most helpful, your GP should be the first point of contact. From there you can start to take charge of your depression and make steps towards a more positive future.

