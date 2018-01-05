In this article





















Laughter

They say laughter is the best medicine and - to an extent - it's true. It’s medically proven that laughter increases your mood by releasing happy hormones called endorphins to your brain and Caroline thinks you can use this to help. Either take the time to watch something on the TV that makes you laugh - we know it might sound silly but it will help. Caroline also suggests a class she runs called Laughter yoga “Laughter yoga can’t be a treatment for depression but it can make you feel a whole lot better,” she states. Although it won’t cure you, it will do you some major good! “Laughing increases endorphins, which boosts your feel-good factor and what laughter yoga does is combine the physical aerobic exercise of laughter with deep yoga breathing which increases oxygen to the body too,” she continues.

