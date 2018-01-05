Acupuncture

Often depression is not just about the internal side of condition in your mind but also the physical symptoms too.



Chronic pain, fatigue, insomnia can all be treated with acupuncture as well as helping with the emotional upheaval caused by depression.



Caroline says acupuncture is a great way of restoring the body’s natural balance that can get out of sync with depression.



“Acupuncture is all about creating balance, and having this treatment will work on a person’s whole body and metabolism which can balance out the things which could be causing problems."



Acupuncture can also release endorphins and although probably won’t work to treat depression on it’s own, it will act as a catalyst for other treatments too.